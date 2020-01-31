The night the Carlton Bingo Hall went up in flames

It was last call for Kirkcaldy’s largest bingo hall in the early 1970s when it was completely destroyed by fire.

The blaze at the Carlton Bingo Hall on the corner of St Clair Street and Park Road broke out in the early hours of Thursday, November 23, 1972 which would leave the building in total ruins.

At the height of the blaze, flames leapt over 50 feet into the air and residents in houses over a wide area were awakened by the noise of asbestos roofing exploding and windows breaking in the heat.

Five units of Fife Fire Brigade attended and, while they prevented the fire from spreading, they could do nothing to stop it destroying the building.

A number of officers were still at the scene many hours later damping down wooden beams which were still smouldering-, whilst only the exterior walls of the 24,000 square foot hall were still standing.

One fireman, was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut hand, but soon returned to duty.

After the fire was extinguished the damage was inspected by Kirkcaldy’s Burgh Engineer, George Wood, who said that the remainder of the building would have to be knocked down in the interests of safety.

It was a sad end for the striking art deco building, which had first seen life as a cinema, then named the Carlton Cinema when it first opened in 1937.

Later it would host shows by singers and bands of the time, reaching its heyday in the early 1960s when The Searchers, Del Shannon and Gerry and The Pacemakers appeared at the now named Carlton Theatre, as well as many others.

But, most famously of all, the building would claim a footnote in rock n’ roll history when, on October 9, 1963, The Beatles played two shows on a bill with Andy Ross and His Orchestra, The Fortunes and Houston Wells and The Marksmen.

Among the hysterical crowd were then teenagers Barbara Dickson, who would go on to folk singer fame, and Richard Park, later to be a DJ on Radio 1.

One of the first residents to spot the 1972 blaze was Mrs Elizabeth Reekie of Lawson Gardens, who told the Fife Free Press that she was awakened around 2 am by noises “like thunder and lightning”.

She said: “The stage corner of the hall was an inferno, flames were shooting through the roof and high into the air.

“When the Fire Brigade arrived the whole roof was blazing and the heat was so intense it could be felt in our bedrooms.”

Another Kirkcaldy couple, Mr and Mrs Keith of St. Clair Street, had to be evacuated from their home.

Mrs Keith said: “We were wakened up by the police just after 2am but as it turned out the wind was blowing the flame away from our house.”

Another housewife, Eileen Halley, who lived in Rosslyn Street, across from the bingo hall, was also awakened by the noise.

“I looked out of the bedroom window,” she said, “and the flames we’re coming out the top of the roof.

“Sparks and bits of roofing were flying about and some came over our house and landed on the lawn.”

Unfortunately nothing was salvageable from the wreckage and the building was demolished.