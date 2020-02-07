These are the 10 most dog-friendly destinations in the UK for a staycation with your furry friend

Dog food company tails.com has conducted a study to find out which UK destinations are the most “dog-friendly”. They’ve come up with the top ten best getaways based on criteria including dog-friendly accommodation, dog-friendly bars and open space for walks. These are the ten spots you should put on your list.

1. Edinburgh Edinburgh came out top as the most dog-friendly staycation spot in the UK, with top marks on dog-friendly Airbnbs and plenty of open space for walks. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Bournemouth Bournemouth is one of several seaside destinations to be designated a dog friendly spot for a staycation, likely because of the availability of beach space for long walks. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Brighton In the far south of the UK, Brighton is another seaside destination which would be an ideal spot to take yourself and your dog for a mini-break. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Southend-on-Sea Southend-on-Sea came out as the fourth most dog-friendly staycation spot in the UK. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

