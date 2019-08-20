editorial image

These are the 15 top rated takeaways in Kirkcaldy according to Just Eat user ratings

Everyone likes to order a takeaway now and again - be it fish and chips, Indian, Chinese, pizza, or even something different.

And there are many establishments in the Kirkcaldy area to satisfy your needs. However, according to users on food delivery website Just Eat, these are the top rated takeaways just now.

125 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

1. Cobana

239 High Street, Kirkcaldy.

2. Alanya

90 Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy.

3. Aldo's Turkish Kebab House

11 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.

4. Elevenses

