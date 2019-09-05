These are the 8 Michelin Guide recommended restaurants in Fife
The Michelin Guide is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out – and there are a handful of Fife restaurants recommended by the 2019 edition of the famous guidebook.
While only a couple of these establishments possess the coveted Michelin star, they are all recommended by the judges. The 2020 edition of the guidebook is published in October.
1. The Cellar, Anstruther
Michelin Guide's point of view: Iconic restaurant with a cosy, characterful feel. Delicious, deftly prepared dishes are light, well-balanced and have subtle modern influences. Service is friendly and the atmosphere is relaxed.
Michelin Guide's point of view: A contemporary restaurant run by a charming team. Ask for a table overlooking the floodlit gardens. Accomplished, classical cooking has subtle modern touches and local ingredients are to the fore.
Michelin Guide's point of view: A likeable quarry-floored restaurant in the shadow of the Forth Bridge; as its name suggests, it's small and cosy. Fresh Scottish ingredients are served in neatly presented, classical combinations.
Michelin Guide's point of view: Former pub with attractive interior and a small terrace; most tables afford superb harbour views. Good quality ingredients underpin refined, attractively presented dishes which are full of flavour.