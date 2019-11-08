These are the top 12 kids toys for Christmas – and where to buy them
With Christmas just over a month away, it’s a good time to get ahead on your shopping ready for the big day.
But sometimes coming up with a great gift idea can be a little overwhelming, particularly with so much choice. So if you have little ones to buy for, here are 12 of the best toys on offer this year – as recommended by TV programme This Morning.
1. But sometimes coming up with a great gift idea can be a little overwhelming, particularly with so much choice. So if you have little ones to buy for, here are 12 of the best toys on offer this year as recommended by TV programme This Morning.
This updated modern version sees players draw in the air, rather than on a piece of paper, with your picture appearing on an app or TV screen. Available from Smyths Toys and John Lewis for 15.99 GBP
Youngsters can build multi-layered models with the bricks and use a free interactive augmented reality appt to hunt and trap ghosts within their creation, with various models to create. Available from Smyths Toys from 16.99 GBP