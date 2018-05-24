These four Scottish pubs have been named among the best in the UK

Four Scottish pubs have been recognised as the best in their region at the Pub and Bar Awards in London last night.

Edinburgh bar Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen scooped the award for the best pub in the southeast of Scotland, while WEST on the Green in Glasgow was recognised as the best pub in the southwest of the country at the glitzy ceremony.

The Plockton Hotel in the country's Wester Ross region was named as the northwest of Scotland's best pub and the Old Mill Inn in Pitlochry was named as the northeast's best pub.

Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen, Edinburgh

Despite serving its first pint only three years ago Lothian Road watering hole Beer Kitchen has quickly racked up a loyal following due to an exceptional range of beers including Innis and Gunn's very own brews.

The success of the bar has seen Innis and Gunn expand their range of venues to Glasgow and Dundee.

WEST on the Green, Glasgow

WEST on the Green's stylish venue inspired by the beer halls of Bavaria is well matched with its range of German-inspired beers.

Housed in the Templeton Building off Glasgow Green, the venue has long been popular with locals and tourists alike for its winning combination of quality food and drink, and inviting atmosphere.

The Plockton Hotel, Plockton

The Plockton Hotel is serenely situated above Loch Carron which washes over the palm tree lined Plockton Beach.

This establishment is a popular pitstop for those who travel the NC500 due to its fantastic selection of fresh seafood dishes and locally sourced ingredients. In recent years the pub has been named the AA pub of the year and the Les Routiers Pub of the Year

The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry

This lively family owned inn offers an exciting range of ales and beers, as well as an innovative selection of cocktails.

Its situation in the pleasant tourist town of Pitlochry makes it the perfect base for exploring Perthshire and the Highlands.

Best in the country

While the pubs claimed the title of best pub in their given regions, the accolade of best pub in the UK was awarded to Sussex pub The White Horse Inn.

“What makes the National Pub & Bar Awards so special is that everyone in that theatre was there to celebrate being the best in their county,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the awards. “The occasion is an opportunity for the whole of the UK to acknowledge the incredible work that these businesses do for us all