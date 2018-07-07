This is how much Margaret won in a supermarket sweep in Fife

The winner of ALDI's supermarket sweep has helped to raise vital funds for the town's foodbank.

Margaret Peacock won a five-minute trolley dash at the store in McKenzie Street, and bagged herself £140 of shopping ... and the same amount for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Margaret said: “I had a brilliant time taking part. It was great fun - everyone in store was so nice. It’s great that Aldi donated the same value to Kirkcaldy Foodbank,

Joyce Leggate from Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “I would like to thank Margaret for choosing our foodbank as the beneficiary. The money donated is vital to the work we do in the local community and we’re thrilled to have been involved.”