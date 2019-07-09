This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Fife
Looking to move in Fife? This is everything you need to know about what your money can get you.
With a budget of up to £100,000, you can find exactly what you’re looking for in Fife, from flats to houses, starting at just £25,000.
1. Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy, one bed flat
This traditional one bedroom upper flat comprises a large dining kitchen with a staircase that leads to a mezzanine level bedroom. Located centrally, it brags great bus and train transport options. Offers over 25,000.
With a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and hall with large amounts of storage, this property also benefits from a large communal outside space. It's accessed via a private entrance and patio at the rear. 43,000.
Spread over two levels, this flexible layout offers the potential to be converted into two separate flats, subject to necessary agreements. The property holds four double bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom. Offers over 50,000
This one bed end-terraced bungalow is located in the popular area of Stenton, and boasts bright living accommodation throughout with bright lounge and garden grounds in the front and rear. Offers over 59,950.