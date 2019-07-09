Make sure you're not missing out on these properties in Fife

This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Fife

Looking to move in Fife? This is everything you need to know about what your money can get you.

With a budget of up to £100,000, you can find exactly what you’re looking for in Fife, from flats to houses, starting at just £25,000.

This traditional one bedroom upper flat comprises a large dining kitchen with a staircase that leads to a mezzanine level bedroom. Located centrally, it brags great bus and train transport options. Offers over 25,000.

1. Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy, one bed flat

With a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and hall with large amounts of storage, this property also benefits from a large communal outside space. It's accessed via a private entrance and patio at the rear. 43,000.

2. Station Road, Kelty, one bed bungalow

Spread over two levels, this flexible layout offers the potential to be converted into two separate flats, subject to necessary agreements. The property holds four double bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom. Offers over 50,000

3. East Burnside, Cupar, four bed maisonette

This one bed end-terraced bungalow is located in the popular area of Stenton, and boasts bright living accommodation throughout with bright lounge and garden grounds in the front and rear. Offers over 59,950.

4. Fyvie Green, Glenroathes, one bed bungalow

