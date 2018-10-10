This is when auditions are taking place for Kirkcaldy’s new lap dancing club

A new lap dancing club is set to open in Kirkcaldy.

And auditions for prospective dancers are set to take place this week.

Read more: Fife’s only strip club top open in Kirkcaldy

Sin strip club is due to open next month and auditions for dancers will be held at Kitty’s nightclub from 6pm onwards on Thursday, October 11.

If you’d like to audition, you can call 07720582000 or email mail@sinstripclub.com

