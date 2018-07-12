This is why The Band is well worth seeing

Rarely do we get to see a show prior to the West End as the provinces get a chance to view the tour even before the broadsheet and trade reviews kick in.

Well all this week at the Edinburgh Playhouse a new musical by Tim Firth featuring the music of Take That called The Band takes to the stage having just played Glasgow last week. Next week the whole set, cast and crew are off to Southend as they weave their way towards a planned 50 performances in time for Christmas.

Already it is the fastest selling musical theatre tour show of all time and features the cast who won the BBC series Let It Shine and I imagined it would be the story of Take That.

Instead we meet five teen girls who reunite after 25 years as they try to meet the boyband of their dreams. Along the way and creatively choreographed we get the great boyband songbook. Still running this week at National Museums Scotland (until November 25) is The Story of Scottish Pop and Vic Galloway has written the accompanying book Rip It Up (NMS, £14.99).

With some great illustrations this has become the definitive chronicle of Scottish popular music.

It is fascinating to read about the roots in skiffle with Lonnie Donegan and Alex Harvey through into the beat groups like The Poets, Marmalade and the Beatstalkers who played regularly in Fife ballrooms and clubs in the early 60’s.

A decade later and enter Nazareth, Average White Band and our own boy band the Bay City Rollers giving way to the pink of The Skids and the gold dream of Simple Minds. From Postcard (Records) to Proclaimers no act has been missed in this amazing story.