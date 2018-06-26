This kids’ club is perfect for the school holidays

Summer’s here and it’s time to get out and play!

Greener Kirkcaldy is hosting its summer kids clubs across July and August.

They give children the opportunity to discover and explore the natural world.

With activities such as den building, pond dipping and bug hunting, outdoor cooking and growing, and exploring the beach, children will learn about nature, wild spaces, where food comes from, exploration, investigation, risk-taking and team work.

The clubs will take place at Ravenscraig Walled Garden and Dunnikier Country Park on Wednesday afternoons, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm – 4.30pm starting with Ddn building on Wednesday July 4.

They are suitable for children aged 5-12.

More info HERE Greener Kirkcaldy .