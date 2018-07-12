This special exhibition spotlights Kirkcaldy’s sufragettes

Kirkcaldy Old Kirk is inviting visitors to come inside and see a special exhibition on Kirkcaldy’s Suffragists and Suffragettes.

‘Deeds, Not Words’ celebrates the winning of the suffrage for some women in 1918, with Kirkcaldy playing its part in meetings of the Kirkcaldy Burghs Women’s Suffrage Society from 1912, when the ladies of the Manse were supported by minister Dr. John Campbell.

Dr Campbell, who wrote the first history of Kirkcaldy Parish Church, had eight daughters and one son, and he educated them all at St. Andrews University. Three of his daughters became doctors, and one a reader in chemistry at Southampton University where she is remembered by an annual lecture in her name.

The more militant suffragettes came to Kirkcaldy to raise support, including Lady Constance Lytton in September 1909, her health ruined by force-feeding in Walton jail. Speakers had to endure jeering and heckling as well as having cabbages and rotten eggs thrown at them.

The exhibition runs until the end of August and on Doors Open day in September.

The Old Kirk is also hosting its Summer Open Days on Fridays and Saturdays 10am-3pm in July and August. Visitors can admire the fine stained glass windows, read about the history of the church or climb the 15th century tower to enjoy views over the Forth and the town, search for ancestors or hear stories of those buried in the historic graveyard.