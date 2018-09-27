Thornton girl completes Ben Nevis fundraiser

A Thornton girl tackled the UK’s tallest mountain at the weekend to raise funds for charity.

Prezli Millar (12) climbed Ben Nevis on Saturday, and in doing so raised £465 for Frontline Fife.

After warming up by trekking up local hills, she set off on Friday for the challenge.

It took eight hours for Prezli and a fundraising friend to reach the summit of Scotland’s tallest mountain.

“It was OK,” Prezli said. “It was difficult at the end though because my feet were in agony coming back down.

“But it was OK because we stopped a lot. But I’m not doing it again.”

The climb is not the first, or last, fundraiser the Thornton girl has taken on.

She completed the Race for Life a few years ago, after a friend was diagnosed with cancer, and last year she cut her hair for the Princess Trust.

Now she is planning her next adventure, with a sky dive top of her list for future fundraisers.

Explaining why she raised the funds for Frontline Fife, an organisation, which provides support and advice to people who are in danger of becoming, or already are, homeless, Prezli said: “Because I felt sorry for them not having any shelter.

“I thought ‘why don’t I do this for them?’

“They might not have any family and have to sit outside without any shelter.”

Mum Stacey said she is “very proud” of Prezli for her fundraising work, adding: “I was worried the whole weekend.

“But she’s got a big heart.”