Tickets on sale for Danny Bhoy’s Fife gig

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is bringing his new show to Rothes Halls later this year.

Tickets for the show on June 27 go on sale on Friday morning at 10.00 am.

They are available from the box office and online.

His new show marks his 20th anniversary as a stand-up comedian.

Danny started out in 1998, and just 12 months later he won his first Open Mic award.

Since then he has toured across the globe and enjoyed stints at all the major comedy festivals, with his brand of observational humour going down a storm with audiences.

He brought his 2012 tour, Dear Epson –loosely based on a series of letters and queries to a number of major companies to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

Danny’s show at Rothes Halls is almost certain to sell-out.

