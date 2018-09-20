Time for a bike check up in Kirkcaldy

Greener Kirkcaldy is running a free bike maintenance workshop with Dave’s Bike Shed next month.

The sessions takes place on Wednesday, October 3 from 6.30 to 8.30pm at Templehall Community Centre.

Dr Bike will teach people about the main parts and components on a bike, how to undertake an ‘M Check’ and check a bike is safe, and how to undertake basic, but essential, repairs and adjustments such as repairing punctures and adjusting brakes.

People are invited to bring their bikes along so they can ask questions specific to their bike.

Places are limited, so please book through www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk. For more information email: info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk, telephone (01592) 858458 or pop into the High Street Hub, 254a High Street, Kirkcaldy.