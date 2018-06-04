Tom Stade back on stage at Adam Smith Theatre

Canadian funny man Tom Stade is returning to the Kingdom next week with his latest stand up show.

Following last year’s smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe and sell-out dates across the country he’s back on the road with extra dates due to overwhelming demand.

And his latest tour brings him to the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Thursday, June 7.

Renowned for his carefree attitude and broad-minded vision, nothing is taboo to this enlightened and captivating comedian.

Combining off-the-scale charm, razor-sharp wit and a no-holds-barred attitude, Tom pledges to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in this latest offering, called ‘I Swear’.

Since 2011, Tom has toured the UK every year with a new show, playing to packed houses and garnering rave reviews.

He’s a household name having been seen on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Ch4’s Comedy Gala.

Tom remains in great demand internationally and has accepted invitations to perform at notable comedy

festivals worldwide including New York, Aspen, Montreal, Toronto, Amsterdam, Kilkenny, Adelaide, Melbourne and New Zealand.

He has also regularly entertained British troops overseas, braving the

freezing cold Falklands, and been under fire in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Tickets for Tom’s show are available HERE OnFife