Top accolade for Fife Free Press

The Fife Free Press has triumphed at the Scottish Press Awards.

It was named ‘Scottish Weekly Newspaper of the Year’ for the third time in five years.

The Press won the award in 2015 and 2016, and was also shortlisted in 2017.

It completed the hat-trick of victories at last night’s black-tie dinner and awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The Press was praised for speaking up for Kirkcaldy, and taking a lead role in key debates such as the decline of the town centre.

The Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser was runner-up, while four others title shortlisted were: Annandale Herald, East Loithian Courier, Ayrshire Post and the Largs & Millport Weekly News.