4. “It taks a lang spoon to sup with a Fifer.”

This old Scottish expression refers to people from the ancient Kingdom of Fife - the former stomping ground of Robert the Bruce, no less - being difficult to get to know and a paranoid lot. Therefore, you need a long spoon to eat with them so you don’t get too close and pose a threat or be harmed. Of course, it’s just an old saying which we all know doesn’t reflect the truth.

Photo: Vikif (via Getty Images)