Communities worldwide have their own quirks and sense of identity.
This offers them a uniqueness that they can represent and share proudly with visitors to their home. Many consider this the spice of life.
However, in east-central Scotland you may find this is actually the spice of Fife and it has its own unique flavour indeed.
So, if you plan on visiting ‘The Kingdom’ soon or happen to be passing through, here’s 12 things you should NEVER say to someone from Fife.
1. “Are you from Edinburgh?”
Scots nationwide can relate to this experience. Often, unless a Scottish accent is thick enough to be pinpointed to an exact location like Glasgow, Edinburgh becomes a default assumption. Fife may only be 20 minutes from Edinburgh by train, but the regional accents still vary significantly from one another.
Photo: StudioRoman (via Canva Pro)
2. “Is the Forth Road Bridge (or instead the Queensferry Crossing) closed again?”
Remember that time you enjoyed driving 60 miles out your way due to a road closure? Aye, didn’t think so either. A trip to Fife turns to strife once you discover the bridge has been closed, which seems to happen far too often. Be aware yet more closures and restrictions are to be put on the bridge between June and October 2022.
Photo: Daverhead (via Getty Images)
3. “Let’s give the seagulls a chip!”
Have franchise reboots of beloved stories like Jurassic Park or Star Wars inspired you to create a Seagull spinoff to Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”? Well, best you don’t. Not only is the ensuing swarm of swoopers absolutely massive, but the SSPCA also confirmed that feeding gulls is hazardous to their health and may cause incurable syndromes.
Photo: Begbie86 (via Getty Images Signature)
4. “It takes a long spoon to sup with a Fifer.”
This old Scottish expression refers to people from the ancient Kingdom of Fife - the former stomping ground of Robert the Bruce, no less - being difficult to get to know and a paranoid lot. Therefore, you need a long spoon to eat with them so you don’t get too close and pose a threat or be harmed. Of course, it’s just an old saying which we all know doesn’t reflect the truth.
Photo: Vikif (via Getty Images)