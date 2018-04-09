6 of the best walks in Fife with pubs at the end

A day out exploring the beautiful scenery of the Kingdom of Fife followed by a visit to one of its inviting inns is a day well spent. Try one of these Fife walks and earn your next pint.

East Lomond Falkland circuit

Though the streets of gorgeous Falkland are worth a half-days wander, it is worth venturing south of the historic village and climbing the shapely lump of East Lomond. Once peaked, walkers can return directly to the village or head west and follow the coalspit and Malspie burns back to the village.

Once you've descnded East Lomond, visit its namesake the Lomond Tavern on Horse Market Street. This traditional village inn dishes up hearty portions of pub fare along with a decent selection of ales.

Distance: 4 to 5 miles

Crail to Anstruther

Passing intriguing coastal features and along some of Scotland's finest beaches, this walk is one of the most popular sections of the Fife Coastal Trail. Start in Crail and follow the well made path linking the fishing village with Anstruther - the views over to the Isle of May and the Bass Rock are exquisite on a clear day.

Finish your walk at the Ship Tavern in Anstruther, a charming village pub home to friendly staff who will happily assist in quenching your thirst following a lengthy walk. The inn's creamy cullen skink is also well worth a try.

Distance: 4.5 miles

Largo Law

Towering over the villages of Upper and Lower Largo, this hill offers an excellent vantage point to view the Forth Estuary. Start from Upper Largo and ascend the hill's slopes before retreating to the Railway Inn in Lower Largo.

The Inn has been providing thirsty travellers refuge for over 250 years. Reward yourself following your walk with one of the bar's five Scottish guest ales.

Distance: 3 miles

Elie chain walk

This route is only accessible during low tide.

You'll spend much of this route on all fours as you attempt to traverse the rugged and rocky coast between Elie and Shell Bay. Start your walk at Shell Bay and follow the route of chains through caves, up vertical faces and along exposed coastline.

Once you reach the final link in the chain, head east towards Elie and visit the recently refurbished Ship Inn. Reward your bravery with a pint of local ale and watch the action unfold on the sandy, makeshift cricket pitch on the beach below.

Distance: 2 miles

West Sands

Follow in the footsteps of the Chariots of Fire cast and trek back and forth up this famous stretch of sand. On your return consider taking a detour along a path through the town's revered Old Course.

When you return to your start point visit the Jigger Inn, a popular nineteenth hole with golfers due to its excellent overview of the Old Course. Try the pubs famous Jigger Ale and sample the local cuisine that has replenished thousands of golfers through the years.

Distance: 5 miles

Hill of Tarvit

This pleasant walk takes you past one of Central Fife's hidden gems: Scotstarvit Tower. Starting in Ceres head west along Wemyshall Road before heading north up the Hill of Tarvit. Retreat down the hill and head southwest to Scotstarvit Tower. The unconventional tower was built by eccentric lawyer Sir John Scott, who made the mistake of building one floor without windows and another without a fireplace. Once you've marvelled at Sir John's creation return to Ceres via Ceres Road.

The Ceres Inn is the pub of choice for locals. Warm and inviting, the Ceres's traditional food ought to warm you up following a brisk walk. A starter of fishcakes and a main of steak pie are two of the restaurants most popular dishes.

Distance: 6-7 miles