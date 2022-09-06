Fife cruises: Free door to door transfers or drinks packages on Rosyth sailings
Free door to door transfers or an all inclusive drinks package are on offer to guests booking cruises sailing from Rosyth.
It comes from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on a selection of its 2023 itineraries.
Sailings from the Kingdom start from £1,099 per person.
Most Popular
-
1
Lonely Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left alone - including the loving Border Collie 🐶
-
2
Fife eateries and historic house shortlisted for tourism awards
-
3
Top Attractions In Scotland: Here are the 21 most highly rated Scottish tourist attractions in 2022
-
4
Different Dogs: Here are the 10 easiest and most difficult breeds of dog to train without expensive obedience classes - from the Afghan to the Labrador 🐶
-
5
Inside Fife castle for sale: £3.5m buys you these grounds, ten bedrooms and more
Guests booking a selected cruise of 16-nights or fewer can enjoy a free all inclusive drinks package, or, for selected cruises of 17-nights or more, free door-to-door transfers for up to 200 UK mainland miles to the port.
Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, said: “We are really proud of our hand-crafted itineraries, and our journey planners curate each cruise specially to make sure we are visiting at the best time of year and exploring beyond the typical tourist trails.
“Whether that’s venturing to see the midnight sun in rugged and remote Spitsbergen, cruising into the heart of the breath-taking Norwegian fjords or experiencing the world-famous Kiel Week Regatta in a scenic sailing to Germany there will be a cruise to tempt you.
“We know these added value packages mean a great deal to our guests”
For more details, www.fredolsencruises.com/cruise/maritime-germany-l2315