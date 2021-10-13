WIth travel restrictions resulting from the global pandemic continuing to ease, thoughts are turning to next summer and a more normal holiday season.

Many music festivals have also started announcing their 2022 lineup, including Scotland’s TRNSMT which will welcome a lineup including Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Wolf Alice to Glasgow Green July 8-10.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury will return next year with Billy Eilish recently revealed as the first headliner.

But with the latter already sold out and the former costing a minumum of £170 (plus the inevitable booking fee) for the weekend, you need to be well organised and have deep pockets to join the crowds.

As an alternative, there are many less well known (in the UK in any event) festivals across the continent that offer some serious musical bang for your buck – and if you’re able to snap up cheap flights you can combine seeing some of the world’s biggest artists with a holiday in a beautiful European destination, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan capitals.

As ever, before booking you should check out what travel restictions there are in the country you are intending to travel to on the UK Government’s website.

Here are 7 bargain European festivals that are well worth a look at.

1. In Music One of the biggest bargains in European , the In Music Festival will take place next year from June 20-23 in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The lineup so far includes Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Killers, Kasabian, Idles, Fontaines D.C. and Sleaford Mods. Earlybird tickets are now available for just €80 for the entire event. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. NOS Primavera Sound Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival is already sold out for 2022, but its smaller - and significantly cheaper - sister event in Porto offers a similarly brilliant lineup. Confirmed so far for NOS Primavera Sound are Pavement, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, Beck, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Little Simz and Kim Gordon. The price for the event that runs from June 9-11 is just €140. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. OFF Festival The OFF Festival, in the Polish city of Katowice, has an intriguing early lineup including Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, Yard Act, Squid, and plenty more to be announced. It runs from August 5-7 and tickets start from just €80. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Low Festival Scotland's very own Primal Scream are among the highlights of this year's Low Festival in the Spanish resort of Benidorm. Metronomy, White Lies and Temples will also be playing between July 29-August 1 and tickets start at €70. Photo: Canva/Getty Images