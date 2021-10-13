WIth travel restrictions resulting from the global pandemic continuing to ease, thoughts are turning to next summer and a more normal holiday season.
Many music festivals have also started announcing their 2022 lineup, including Scotland’s TRNSMT which will welcome a lineup including Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Wolf Alice to Glasgow Green July 8-10.
Meanwhile, Glastonbury will return next year with Billy Eilish recently revealed as the first headliner.
But with the latter already sold out and the former costing a minumum of £170 (plus the inevitable booking fee) for the weekend, you need to be well organised and have deep pockets to join the crowds.
As an alternative, there are many less well known (in the UK in any event) festivals across the continent that offer some serious musical bang for your buck – and if you’re able to snap up cheap flights you can combine seeing some of the world’s biggest artists with a holiday in a beautiful European destination, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan capitals.
As ever, before booking you should check out what travel restictions there are in the country you are intending to travel to on the UK Government’s website.
Here are 7 bargain European festivals that are well worth a look at.
