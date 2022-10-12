The Witches Are Back: Stay In the Hocus Pocus Cottage

Check out this offer for an unforgettable stay in the Hocus Pocus cottage

After a record-breaking weekend, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson Sisters causing more mayhem in Salem, and now you can too. Hop on your broomstick and fly over to the spooky city - just in time for All Hallows Eve!

Don’t miss out the chance to enjoy a unique experience in an exciting location, filled with wonder and all things spooky. The Hocus Pocus Cottage, Danvers, Massachusetts – 1 night – from £29* per person, check it out here

Following the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2, HolidayPirates has found the ultimate Halloween getaway giving travellers the chance to enjoy the spooky season in style with a stay in the iconic Salem cottage.

This spine-chilling re-creation in Danvers, Massachusetts, will be available to rent exclusively on the 20th October with booking opening at 1 p.m. ET (6pm UK time) 12th October. Guests will also have the opportunity to watch a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2 during their spine tingling stay at the cottage.