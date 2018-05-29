Two summer walks to open up about mental health

Walk a mile and help to break down some of the barriers on mental health.

That’s the challenge from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership which is staging two events this summer.

It is holding simultaneous Walk a Mile events to get people talking about mental health and break down stigma, with a focus on the vital area of health and social care.

They take place on Friday, June 15.

The aim is to show that mental health can be a topic of everyday conversations, and that we are all responsible for creating positive attitudes around it.

Last year’s events had a great turn out, and the partnership wants even more folk to turn out in 2018 for walks at The Playfield Institute, Stratheden Hospital, Cupar and Silverburn Park, Lundin Links, Leven.

The Walk a Mile campaign was created by See Me with activist Chris McCullough Young, based on his walk around Scotland, where he spoke to everyone he met about mental health, to change attitudes one conversation at a time.

The walks will begin at 2pm. Sign up HERE Walk A Mile