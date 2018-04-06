University gardener lends a hand to Parkhill Primary pupils

St Andrews University assistant gardener Lewis Fraser has been lending his green fingers and expertise to Parkhill Primary School in Leven.

Keen to volunteer in his local community, Lewis approached his local councillor and was directed to Parkhill, which has been working on an allotment in Silverburn Park.

The pupils have benefited from online learning resources and donations of seedlings from Lewis and the Transition team at St Andrews.

Lewis said: “Whilst speaking to Cllr Colin Davidson, I explained I was really interested in doing some volunteering and he mentioned Parkhill’s allotment project.

“It’s been great working the school and giving something back to my local community.”