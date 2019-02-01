University’s literary talents celebrated at St Andrews poetry festival

StAnza, Scotland’s international poetry festival, is celebrating the literary talents of staff, students and alumni from the University of St Andrews who feature prominently in this year’s programme.

StAnza, which has been running since 1998, has grown to be a much-loved institution in the university town attracting some of the biggest and most exciting names in poetry from all over the world each year.

This year’s line-up – which includes the recent Costa Poetry Prize Winner, J.O. Morgan and last year’s Forward prize winner, Liz Berry – also features a number of poets with links to the University.

Festival Director Eleanor Livingstone said: “StAnza’s 2019 programme includes some of the most talented poets from all over the world so we’re thrilled to feature among this, such a strong contingent of talent including professors, students and alumni from the University of St Andrews.

“The success of StAnza as an international festival has been helped significantly by the support of the town who embrace the event each year providing such a warm welcome to our audiences and poets alike.

“We’re delighted to have been able to include such a prominent local element to this year’s offering.”

Among those performing at StAnza in March are Carly Brown, John Burnside, Michael Carroll, Robert Crawford, Patrick James Errington, Helena Fornells, Chris Jones, Emma Jones, Sara Lodge, Pàdraig MacAoidh, Natasha Saunders, Zein Sa’dedin and Rebecca Sweetman.

StAnza is one of the top poetry festivals in the UK, famous for its friendly atmosphere and international focus.

Over five days from Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March, 10 more than 100 readings, performances, discussions, poetry inspired installations and exhibitions and other cross-media performances will take place in a range of atmospheric venues in and around St Andrews.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in person, by phone and online.

For full box office detail, go to StAnza or call the box office on 01334 475000.