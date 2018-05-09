USA launch for crime writer Mac Logan’s latest books

An East Neuk crime writer has taken his acclaimed book series stateside, to launch two of his latest thrillers in Seattle, Washington.

Mac Logan appeared at Seattle’s Kenyon Hall to read extracts from his detective novels SLICE – the Angels’ Cut and its sequel, DICE – a Dark Art – from the Angels’ Share book series.

Mac, Colinsburgh Galloway Library Trust chairman, said: “I’ve a steadily growing number of readers in America and in Seattle in particular.

“Scottish crime writing has such a strong track record and seems to be increasingly popular across the Atlantic.

“It’s flattering and exciting that my readers organised this for me. All I have to do is turn up in a kilt which is fun in the USA – people love it.

“In Seattle they even brew a beer called Kilt-Lifter. Thankfully my kilt didn’t lift last time I tried it so my audience will be safe to enjoy the readings and Scottish banter!”

The Angels’ Share series follows Eilidh Duncan, a trainee investigative journalist, and her former soldier brother, the Reverend Sam Duncan, on a perilous life-threatening journey into the dark underworld of high-level establishment corruption.