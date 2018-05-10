VIDEO: Big success for 20th Fife Real Ale and Cider Festival

Hundreds of beer and cider fans packed the Rothes Halls at the weekend as the Fife branch of the Campaign for Real Ale delivered its 20th annual event.

An estimated 800 people attended the festival over the three days, enjoying 50 different beers and over 20 ciders and perries.

Martin Doherty is pictured receiving the Kenny Broadbent Memorial award for Champion Beer of Fife from festival organiser and Fife CAMRA member John Reade

The huge event, all organised and run by the dedicated CAMRA volunteers, takes around 12 months to plan and nearly a week to set up, as the studio at the Halls is turned into a makeshift pub for the celebration.

Punters had the chance to taste beers and ciders from dozens of small, independent breweries, including 13 beers from Fife’s nine breweries.

Back in 1990, Fife had just one brewery, at the Harbour Bar in Kirkcaldy, but the last 20 years has seen somewhat of a boom, and there are two more in the pipeline.

During the festival, the Champion Beer of Fife was won by Leven-based brewery Luckie Ales for its Scotch Ale and owner Martin Doherty will receive the Kenny Broadbent Memorial Award, named after former Fife branch chairman and festival organiser Kenny Broadbent who passed away last year.

Second place was the St Andrews Brewing Company for its Quafftide and in third was Coul Brewing for its Baby Badger offering.

Winner of the Homebrew Beer & Cider of Fife Competition was Graeme Moore from Charlestown who brewed what the judges called an ‘outstanding’ Belgian-style golden ale. R

unner up was Scott Reid followed in third place by Ryan Mathieson.