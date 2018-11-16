Video: Fascinating Fife property too unusual to ignore

With multiple patio views across the Forth, this unusual five-bedroomed Kinghorn property is sure to attract attention.

The home, at Pettycur Road, sits over four levels, and enjoys breathtaking views, allowing you to take in the Bass Rock and the Forth Bridges.

The property enjoys views across the Forth.

Arranged over 4 levels it’s practically begging you to take a look.

Two large reception rooms greet you on the first floor level along with the master bedroom suite.

And on the second floor there’s a further 4 double en-suite bedrooms and large sun lounge.

The unique spiral staircase carries on to the 3rd floor, which features a games room and a small office, along with a wc and shower facilities.

There is a very large integral garage along with utility areas, conservatory and turret room.

Balconies and terraces run around the property and there is a tiered garden.

It’s going for over £550,000.