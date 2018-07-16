Video: Sun shines on the Links for 2018 Burntisland Highland Games

The sun shone on the 366th Burntisland Highland Games as thousands of spectators flocked to the Links for the annual event

Traditionally held on the third Monday in July, the second oldest Highland Games in the world always sees a bumper turnout as people come from far and wide to celebrate the start of the Fair Fortnight.

Provost Jim Leishman looks on as the races begin.

There was a high number of competitors in the heavy events, cycling and running and there was also good numbers for the hotly contested Binn Hill Race. There was also a healthy entry for the Highland dancing.

The day began with an Exiles’ reception in the Burgh Chambers where former Burntisland residents from across the world were welcomed back by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

As Burntisland Community Council is celebrating its 40th anniversary, former community award winners were also welcomed to the reception including Isa Duncanson who served as games secretary for 62 years.

The Exiles then joined a parade led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band and summer King and Queen, Leo Fawcett-Hall and Alice Mair, along with the royal party, to the games arena on the seafront.

The games were officially declared open by chieftan David Adamson, who is now retired, but returned to the role for 2018.

From China to the Burgh Chambers for Exiles’ reunion

Former Burntisland residents attended the Exiles’ reception – and they came from all over -

to boost a guest list which included the Thomson family from China.

Darius Thomson, who is originally from Burntisland, was at the event with his wife Katty and four children.

Mr Thomson, who grew up in the town and attended the local primary school, left Burntisland 21 years ago when he was 24.

He taught English in Peru as well as communication, science and business before settling in Guangzhou in the south of China. He said: “We usually come back every two years to see my dad George who still lives here.

“My sister had mentioned the reception for the Exiles so we decided to come along, it is the first time we have been.

“I grew up here and enjoy coming back.”