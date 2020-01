Viewforth High’s netball team were national champs back in the mid-1980s.

The girls were winners of the Scottish Schools Championship Cup in 1984.

Pictured are (back row, l to r) Julie Galloway, Lindsay Mitchell, Tracey Thomson, Gillian Duncan and teacher Mrs McLellan.

(Front l to r), Angela McKee, Vicky Christie, Michelle Renton, Audrey McDonald and Johan Henderson.