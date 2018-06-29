Vintage vehicles on show at Leven Car Rally

Hundreds of people turned out to see classic cars, vans, bikes and more at the annual Leven Car Rally.

More than 100 vehicles, from the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 to a Batman-inspired hearse, packed the grounds at Fife Heritage Railway on Sunday.

For fans of other vehicles, the heritage railway group was running its train services and ‘driver for a fiver’ scheme.

Jim Rankin of Fife Heritage Railway, told the Mail after the event: “It was probably the best we have hosted thus far.

“Not necessarily in numbers but in smiles.

“The sun shone and the crowds came out in their droves.

“The young team, who organised it this year, showed the old guys just how it should be done.”

The group are already planning for next year’s Leven Car Rally and are asking vehicle owners and the public for their views on the event.

