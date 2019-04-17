Volunteers in Fife urged to join guide dog fundraising charity

Fifers have been urged to volunteer with a guide dog charity.

Local to Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath or Lochgelly, charity Guide Dogs’ local fundraising group needs more people on board to help make a difference to the lives of people with sight loss.

It has organised a chat over tea and coffee later this month for anyone interested in joining.

It takes place at the Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes, on Friday, April 26 from 10.00 am until noon.

It is an opportunity to meet existing volunteers and find out more about the charity.

For more information, email Anne.Rowse@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0345 143 0203.

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs, go HERE www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer