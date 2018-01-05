Volunteers scoop National Trust awards

Dedicated volunteers from Fife have been recognised at the National Trust for Scotland awards.

Volunteers at Falkland Palace have been honoured with a National Trust for Scotland Volunteer of the Year Special Commendation award, at Hill of Tarvit, near Cupar, 31 volunteers were recognised for a range of service periods while at Kellie Castle near Pittenweem, 36 volunteers were recognised for their long service.

Falkland Palace NTFS volunteers

The 40 members of the Falkland Garden Volunteers team range in age from 18 to 80, and together volunteer for more than 120 hours every week – as well as helping out with special occasions and events.

The group brings a diverse range of skills, talent and knowledge, but all share an enthusiasm for the Palace and Gardens. Whether caring for the cut flower border and glasshouse plants, weaving willow or even beekeeping, all of the volunteers have their own accomplishments to help bring the incredible garden to life.

Falkland Palace is also celebrating the success of 34 of their volunteers, including nine gardeners, after they were presented with volunteer long service awards recognising their ongoing commitment to the property.

With lengths of service ranging from five to 20 years, these awards represented a combined total of 300 years of voluntary service to the Trust – an incredible achievement.

Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle NTFS volunteers

The trust also presented long service awards from five years, with volunteers at both Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle reaching milestones of 25 years service. In total, the 67 awards presented at the two properties cover an incredible 640 years of volunteering – an example of the dedication shown by the Trust’s volunteers across the country.

Simon Skinner, chief executive said: “Volunteers are a vital force in protecting Scotland’s heritage, devoting their time and talent to our charity and the wonderful places in our care. I want to say thank you to all of our dedicated volunteers who play such an important role at Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle, Falkland Palace and at every National Trust for Scotland site across the country.”