Volunteers transform outdoor play area at Fife children’s charity

Twelve volunteers from M&S at the Gyle joined staff at children’s charity The Yard Fife recently to create a new mud kitchen and a water play area for local children and families to enjoy.

The Yard, based at the Argos Centre in Appin Crescent, Kirkcaldy offers disabled children and their siblings the chance to experience creative and adventurous outdoor play in an environment that fosters fun, friendship and community building.

The Yard Fife and M&S were connected to work together by Neighbourly – the social network for social good – after the charity reached out for support to create a mud kitchen and water play area at its site in Kirkcaldy.

The M&S volunteers were six of 5,000 colleagues from more than 600 M&S stores across the UK to take part in a week-long volunteering drive this week, committing over 40,000 hours to projects that work tirelessly to improve the lives of children, young people and families across the UK.

As well as The Yard Fife, M&S is working with 400 organisations including schools, food banks, youth clubs and education charities to create positive outcomes for thousands of people across the UK.

Jason Dixon, store manager at M&S Gyle, said: “The wonderful work that the Yard undertakes to support local families is something we know our customers care about hugely, so we’re really proud to be coming together as a team to help such a worthy cause. The mud kitchen and water play area are a great addition to The Yard’s outdoor space, and we were delighted to get stuck in.”

Celine Sinclair, CEO of The Yard, said: “We can’t thank the M&S volunteers enough who helped transform our play space. Our children and young people who visit each week will benefit greatly from their new water play and mud kitchen areas. We truly appreciate the vital work of volunteers in our local communities, which makes it possible for us to support more disabled children and their families.”