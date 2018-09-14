Volunteers wanted for Burntisland’s bonfire night

Volunteers are being sought to help out on Burntisland’s hottest night of the year.

The Bonfire and Fireworks Night is (nearly) always on November 5 and will be again this year.

Already a small band of volunteers from Burntisland Events Group is working away to make sure the night is another success.

Chris Hill, who recently joined the Burntisland Events Group, appealed to locals for their help through the town’s community newsletter, The Burgh Buzz. He said: “The fireworks have been ordered, the pallets sourced and Radio Lollipop booked to provide entertainment and the PA for important announcements.

“Community Payback people are due to erect the chestnut paling exclusion zone a couple of days in advance and volunteers will build the bonfire on the day.

“Some shops and cafes in the High Street will open late and stalls and rides will return to the Links – for one night only.

“Of course, in spite of all the volunteer effort, money needs to be raised to pay for fireworks, insurance etc. So, on the night, a mass of bucket shakers will be required.

“It’s hoped that ScotRail can be persuaded to lay on extra coaches or stop a few trains that normally pass. Last year things were particularly bad as November 5 was a Sunday with half as many trains. Some people were stranded for an hour as the trains were full.” Anyone who wants to volunteer should email: burntislandeventsgroup@gmx.co.uk