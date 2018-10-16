Vulnerable Fifers can apply online for community alarms

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership is launching an online community alarm request service.

From Tuesday October 23, anyone who needs a community alarm can go online to make their application.

Community alarms alert family members, carers or the mobile emergency service if the service user gets into difficulty at any time during the day or night.

When triggered an alert is sent to the Community Alarm Centre, and the appropriate response is made and action taken if required.

This automatic alert can provide the reassurance a vulnerable person needs to live independently knowing that if anything does go wrong, help isn’t far away.

Cllr David Graham, spokesman, said: “Applying for community alarms online will help friends and family to make applications on behalf of a vulnerable person, and health professionals and care practioners can also apply on behalf of patients.”

TO apply, go HERE www.fifedirect.org.uk/communityalarm