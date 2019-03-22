Walking festival encourages Fife families to enjoy great outdoors

Walkers of all ages and abilities are being urged to get their boots on for an action-packed walking festival.

The Craigencalt Trust is holding its sixth annual programme of guided walks, and all the events are completely free.

Walkers at Burntisland Kissing trees

The Spring Walking Fest from April 3-17 has a varied programme with something for everyone from gentle strollers to seasoned ramblers.

And as the event coincides with the schools’ spring holidays, there are walks aimed at getting families out to enjoy the great outdoors – including a ghost story linked to the ruined Rodanbraes cottage, as well as the ever popular storytime session of the Three Billy Goats Gruff re-told at the wooden bridge with its resident troll.

On April 11 there will also be a coastal walk from Kinghorn to Dysart with Fife Ranger Lyn Strachan and some accompanied younger walkers joining in from Carr’s Mill to look at features along the beach and make a Travel Stick of their findings.

Participants can chose walks to suit their fitness levels and interests, and those along the paths created by the Craigencalt Trust at Kinghorn Loch are all disabled friendly.

The Walking Fest is supported by Burntisland and Kinghorn Community Sports Hub and Fife Council.

Marilyn Edwards, one of the trustees, said: “We have been very pleased with the way the festival has grown over the years.

“We hope this year’s festival will attract more visitors to come and enjoy a day out and get involved in our activities. It is also a great way to get to meet new people and see more of the beautiful area we live in.

“All we ask is that people register beforehand, so we know how many to expect. Registration and all walks are free.”

The event is run in the spring so that people can enjoy some of the paths that are difficult to use during the summer when they become overgrown.

People who may have transport difficulties can arrange to be picked up from Kinghorn Community Centre in advance to be taken to the starting point of the walks.

Well behaved dogs are welcome to accompany their owners and walkers can register for any event up to an hour before the start time.

For the full programme visit: www.CraigencaltTrust.org.uk.