WATCH | The Skids play live at Fife exhibition celebrating their career

The Skids returned to Fife this week to perform an acoustic set and view an exhibition which celebrates their career and that of lead singer Richard Jobson

The band were at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on Thursday for a private viewing of the memorabilia, ahead of this weekend’s fans’ convention.

The Skids at an exhibition on their career at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries (Pic: Fife Free Press)

They performed The Saints Are Coming and Into The Valley before meeting guests the team behind the exhibition.

The exhibition features rare artefacts from the band’s launch during the punk era, including lyrics, posters and their original recording contracts.

It runs until Sunday August 26.

A series of talks and celebratory events will also be held in celebration of the band’s history.

(Pic: Fife Free Press)

This weekend, local music venue PJ Molloys are promoting a Skids convention which invites fans to participate in Q&A sessions taking place at the adjacent galleries and library, and social events, acoustic sessions and film screenings around the town.