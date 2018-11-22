Weather forecast for Kirkcaldy’s lantern parade and Christmas lights switch on

You will need to make sure you have your rain jacket on if you are taking part in Kirkcaldy’s lantern parade on Saturday.

The latest forecast from the Met Office shows a possibility of light showers throughout the afternoon, with the parade due to start at 4.30 pm.

Pic: Met Office

But there could also be sunny intervals during the day, with light winds and a maximum temperature of seven degrees centigrade.

Sunday is set to be more settled, with early showers giving way to longer periods of sunshine.

Read more about the Lantern Parade and lights switch-on: Christmas spirit to shine in Kirkcaldy with lantern parade and lights switch on