Westminster beckons for joker Evan

Glenwood High School pupil Evan Anderson has made it through to the final of a national joke-telling competition – which will be held at the Houses of Parliament next month.

Evan was recently selected to appear at the Voice Box final, a competition for schools designed to highlight the central importance of speech, language and communication.

The event is run in partnership with the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), and is supported by The Communication Trust.

Evan was recently congratulated on his selection by Glenrothes MP Peter Grant.

Mr Grant said: “I was delighted to congratulate Evan in person on making it to the final of this UK-wide competition and to wish him all the best when the big day finally comes.

“He received a big laugh when he performed his joke in front of myself and a group of pupils so I have every confidence in him doing well in the final.”

Evan added: “I am really happy to be selected for the final of the Voicebox competition.

“I am pleased that my family will be with me for support during the final and hope to see some of the sights in London.

“I would like to thank Miss Donaldson for helping me to enter the competition and my Dad, as I seem to have inherited his sense of humour.”

Yvonne Logan, Glenwood High’s depute headteacher and Evan’s year head, said the occasion was an opportunity to help him develop his personal skills and qualities.

She added: “During Peter Grant’s visit Evan’s joke was well received.

“I wish him every success in the final.”