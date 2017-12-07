Where can I see stars of Strictly on stage in Fife?

Fans of Strictly on the BBC will be out in force to see the stars of the show as they perform live in Fife early next year.

Brendan Cole and Anton Du Beke both have shows booked into the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, at the start of 2018.

Cole (pictured) brings his smashing All Night Long show to the stage on February 24.

He tours with a live band and great team of professional dancers for a night which celebrates everything that is great on the dance floor.

On, March 3, the Alhambra welcomes , Anton & Erin, with their show which celebrates the golden age of Hollywood.

The duo dance to some timeless classics backed by the Scottish Concert Orchestra.

Two must-see shows for fans of Strictly.