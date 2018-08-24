Which Fife photos will impress our judges?

We can now reveal that 436 entries have been submitted in our exclusive photo competition.

We are now inviting our five judges to take on the tough task of whittling down the entries to a shortlist of 20.

Award winning photographer Lorelle Penman is a judge in our My Fife My Town Competition 2018.

And then we will invite YOU to vote for the winner.

Our panel of judges will make their selection separately. Our judges are: Debbie Clarke, Fife Free Press senior reporter; professional photographers Lorelle Penman and Walter Neilson; John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews and Chris Sproson, owner of Sproson Gallery & Framer in St Andrews.

Professional photographer Walter Neilson. He has his own business, Fife Photo Agency and is also a judge in the competition.

Debbie has worked at the Fife Free Press for the past nine years and has been a local newspaper reporter since 2000.

Lorelle is an award-winning young photographer who has her own business, Lorelle Elizabeth Photography, based in Glenrothes.

John Keating, general manager, Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews. He is one of the judges in our competition.

Lorelle set up her own wedding, newborn and portrait photography business six years ago.

The panel also includes professional photographer Walter Neilson.

He started working as a freelance photographer while still at college in 1996. He worked for the Fife Free Press Group from 2007 until 2014. Walter then launched his own business, Fife Photo Agency which continues to work with the Press.

John Keating joined Fairmont St Andrews in June 2015. John has worked within the hospitality industry for more than 30 years.

Chris Sproson of Sproson Gallery & Framer. Chris is also one of the judges in the competition.

He has recently been shortlisted for General Manager of the Year at the prestigious Cateys Awards.

Chris Sproson is the owner of Sproson Gallery & Framer in St Andrews. Since 1981 Sproson Picture Framers have operated a family run, bespoke custom picture framing business in Gregory Place, St Andrews, Fife. Their latest venture, Sproson Gallery & Framer, pulls together threads of the family’s successful framing business and contacts in the Scottish Contemporary art field.

The winner of our competition will win a fantastic first prize - an overnight stay and use of the spa facilities at the Fairmont Hotel.

And their winning photo will be framed by Sproson Gallery & Framer.