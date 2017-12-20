Which newspaper front page will win UK award?

The Fife Free Press has been shortlisted for the ‘Regional Front Page Of the Year.’

We are the only Scottish newspaper the choices of industry website holdthefrontpage.co.uk

Fife Free Press front page short listed for Regional front Page of the Yeasr 2017 by www.holdthefrontpage.co.uk

The Press won the award last year, and is now up against some of the biggest regional papers in the UK, including the Manchester Evening News, Yorkshire Evening Post, and Sunderland Echo.

Our front page ‘Wake Up And Smell Reality’ – a campaign to help save Kirkcaldy Foodbank – was described as ‘‘another striking front page.’’

Launching the competition, the website said: ‘‘It’s been a year of huge stories, most notably the terror attacks at Westminster and Manchester, and not surprisingly, the regional newspaper coverage of those tragic events features strongly in our shortlist.

‘‘But it’s also been another year in which regional newspapers have continued to campaign strongly on more local issues, from the shortage of public toilets in Poole to the potential closure of a food bank in Kirkaldy.’’

Voting is now open and runs until Friday, January 5.

To see the entries and cast your votes, visit here Hold The Front Page