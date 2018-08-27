Which photos will make the shortlist in My Fife My Town competition?

Over 430 entries have been submitted for our exclusive photo competition!

And we are now inviting our five judges to whittle them down to a shortlist of 20 and then we will invite YOU to vote for the winner.

The winner of our competition will win a fantastic first prize - an overnight stay and use of the spa facilities at the five star Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews. The winning photo will be framed by Sproson Gallery & Framer.

The runner-up will also have their photograph framed and win a meal for two people at The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour. The photo which wins third place will also be framed.

Here are the remaining competition entries received before the deadline - as you can see our judges will have a hard task!