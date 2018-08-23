Whisky festival planned for Kirkcaldy is scrapped

The Scotch Whisky Festival, which had been set to launch in Kirkcaldy next month, as been cancelled.

The event, which had been organised by local business Spirits By Post, would have seen crowds flock to the Adam Smith Theatre for tastings and masterclasses.

Organiser James Mackay said: “For logistical reasons we have had to withdraw it from the calendar this year. We have had to take the difficult decision that this was not the right time. We look forward to working again with the Adam Smith Theatre in the future.”

Joanne Tierney, operations manager for ONFife said: “We very much look forward to seeing the Scotch Whisky Festival for a wee dram in 2019.”