Who would you nominate for Kingdom FM’s Local Hero awards

It’s time to nominate your unsung heroes – and give them the recognition they deserve.

Kingdom FM’s 2018 Local Hero Awards are counting down to this year’s glittering awards ceremony.

And YOU could be among the winners.

Nominations for all 13 categories are open to honour the people and organisations which inspire and make a difference.

There are categories for fundraising, our top school, the child, volunteer and carer of the year, as well as awards for our top sports stars and businesses.

Green initiatives and the best community will also be celebrated on the night.

And all of the nominations come from listeners of Kingdom FM and readers of this paper which is the media partner for the 2018 event.

The Local Hero Awards are in their 11th year, and, during that time, they have honoured a host of groups and individuals who have all gone the extra mile for others.

They have received tens of thousands of nominations since launching in 2007.

Some 420 Fifers have been short listed and celebrated for their selfless work in our schools, workplaces, communities and homes.

And the winners have come from towns and villages across the Kingdom.

Now the door is open for YOU to nominate the people who will receive this year’s awards. Nominations can be done online at www.kingdomfm.com – and also by using the form in our newspaper.

They will all be considered for the shortlist ahead of the glittering awards ceremony which takes place on August 31 at Rothes Halls.

Nominating someone is one way of saying thank you to them – and, in many cases, gives them long overdue recognition.

The 2018 Local Hero awards are supported by MPH Home, Gym Sixty-Four, Pentland Landrover Cupar, ESPC, Forth Ports Scotland, and Owen Buchanan Builders and Skips.

To nominate online, go here: KingdomFM