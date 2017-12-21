Why is David Tennant coming to Kirkcaldy next year?

David Tennant is coming to Kirkcaldy for the 2018 Festival Of Ideas.

The actor, and former Dr Who, is the first big name to be announced for the event which will run from March 16-18 across two venues – Adam Smith Theatre and Kirkcaldy Galleries.

And the organisers are promising a family-friendly festival with live music, debate, film and a host of events.

The three-day gathering will also include the long-standing Adam Smith Lecture which has been delivered in the past by names such as Kofi Annan, former UN General secretary, Mervyn King, governor of the Bank of England, and last year, Ed Balls, former Chancellor and star of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And foodies can look forward to the 2018 Kirkcaldy Food Festival at the adjacent Fife College as part of the festival.

The strands are being pulled together by a team which includes the Adam Smith Global Foundation, Kirkcaldy4All, Fife College OnFife and members of Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions with support from a host of local organisations and individuals.

Author and actor, Arabella Weir, who took part in the 2017 event, is also helping to collate the programme which will be unveiled early in the new year.

A ‘save the date’ online alert is being sent out this week to make people across Fife aware of the event – and add it to their calendars

Marilyn Livingstone, chief executive of the global foundation, said: “We want to create a real village atmosphere between the galleries and the theatre.

“Our plan is to close the road and let people walk freely from the venues, and enjoy all the events.

“We also want to widen the remit of the festival and bring to Fife acts and big names who haven’t been before, and I’m delighted to unveil David Tennant as one of our headliners.”

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming David to Kirkcaldy and grateful to him for supporting this event.

“This year’s Festival of Ideas builds on the successes and achievements of previous years, celebrating Adam Smith’s legacy and Kirkcaldy’s heritage.

“As always, the goal is to go bigger and better, linking the Adam Smith Theatre and Kirkcaldy Galleries with a programme and marketplace featuring great comedy, music, community involvement and events for all generations, as well as the annual Adam Smith lecture.”

The actor will take part in an ‘Audience With’ event on the Saturday night immediately after the Adam Smith Lecture.

Tickets for his event will go on general sale in January.

Tenant was a huge hit as the tenth Dr Who, and followed that up with a starring role in the smash-hit crime whodunnit, Broadchurch on ITV.

He also starred in the hit film What We Did On Our Holidays which had a red carpet screening at Kirkcaldy Film Festival, and has worked extensively on the stage, working with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The festival will include a headline act on the Friday night, plus a host of shows and events across all three days including book clubs and films for youngsters and families.