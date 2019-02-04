Wife’s stroke inspired Glenrothes man to join charity run

A Glenrothes resident is lacing up his trainers and taking to the streets – but it couldn’t be for a better reason –- to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Kenneth Jennings made a New Year’s resolution to take part in the Resolution Run with his family in aid of the Stroke Association in Edinburgh.

Kenneth’s wife Linda had a stroke in September 2016 and it turned her life upside down as well as the rest of the family.

Kenneth and Linda are now having to adapt their home so that Linda can continue to safely live there.

A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential.

The sooner a person receives treatment the less damage is likely to happen.

Kenneth said: “Since this happened to my wife, it has really brought home just how debilitating a stroke can be and how it affects not just the person who had it, but all those around them too. It is such a huge change in lifestyle.”

Angela Macleod, communications manager at the Stroke Association in Scotland, said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the New Year that counts. It’s the ideal event for people in Scotland who want to do something fun, while getting more active in 2019.

“In Scotland there are over 13,000 strokes every year. Our latest research shows that by training and taking part in a Resolution Run, you are helping to lower your stroke risk.

“The funds raised by each runner means we can reach out to more stroke survivors and their families to offer the support that they may need to rebuild their lives.

“On behalf of the thousands of stroke survivors and their loved ones that we support every year, I just want to say thank you.”

Research from the charity shows that many strokes could be prevented if people made some simple lifestyle changes.

Introducing physical activity into your routine is just one aspect of a healthier lifestyle required to reduce your risk of stroke.

Monitoring (and managing) your blood pressure, eating a more balanced diet can also reduce your stroke risk.

The entry fee for the Resolution Run is just £16. All runners will receive a technical running t-shirt and medal for their efforts.

For more info visit the Stroke Association’s website at: www.resolutionrun.org.uk or email: resolution@stroke.org.uk, or alternatively call 0300 330 0740.