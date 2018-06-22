Wins for Levenmouth couple at volunteer awards

A Levenmouth husband and wife duo are celebrating after collecting two gongs at the Fife Voluntary Action Awards.

Long-time Fife Gingerbread volunteer Suzanne Wight scooped the Volunteer of the Year Award, while Harry Wight collected the Active Volunteer Award.

Suzanne has been involved with several projects Leven-based Fife Gingerbread has run, starting by working with a cooking club.

She eventually took the lead in planning, budgeting and preparing meals for families.

Following that, Suzanne set up an after-school club, arranging activities.

She has also been heavily involved in the local community, and was a driving force behind the resurrection of the Methilhill Gala.

Meanwhile, Harry, inspired to get involved after seeing the work his wife was doing, set up a cycling club through Gingerbread, and sources and fixes bikes which are then loaned out to families who can not afford to purchase one of their own.

Sandie Kennedy, volunteer coordinator for Fife Gingerbread, who nominated the couple, said: “I am so proud of them, they are very special people and truly deserve to be given these awards.

“They both have incredible motivation, dedication and determination, as well as a great sense of humour.

“The impact they have had on the local community and local families is incredible.”

Sandie added: “Volunteers at Fife Gingerbread change people’s lives and impact the local community – they are crucial to everything we do here at Fife Gingerbread.”